Throwback to MTV Splitsvilla X2: When Piyush Sharma received LOVE BITES

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exciting update from the world of television.

Well, soon Roadies will end and after a small breather, the channel will bounce with the thirteenth season of its popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X3. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia. (Read here: Emotionally, I regret doing MTV Splitsvilla X2: Piyush Sharma )

The twelfth season of Splitsvilla was filled with drama, entertainment, and controversies. The makers are planning to bring the show with a bigger and better perspective.

Ahead of Splitsvilla X3, TellyChakkar.com brings to you a throwback moment from the twelfth season of the show wherein one of the popular couples of the show Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi apparently got indulged in some passionate romance.

It so happened that after being eliminated in the second vote-out, Arshiya made a grand comeback in the villa re-uniting with her connection Piyush Sharma. Post her entry, when the team came together for another task, host Rannvijay Singha spotted hickeys on Piyush’s neck. The revelation left Piyush and Arshiya blushing.

Have a look at the video:

Are you missing Splitsvilla?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Piyush Sharma was the only one who could fight with me in the show: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh )