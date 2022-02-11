Throwback! Pandya Store's Shiny Doshi aka Dhara Pandya relieves their childhood days

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Shiny Doshi who plays the lead role of Dhara Pandya looks after her brother-in-laws since their childhood. Things have drastically changed after the leap in the show. And viewers get to see some high voltage drama. Meanwhile, Shiny has shared an adorable throwback video that is unmissable. Do check out now.

Check out the video:

We can see Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, and Mohit Parmar playing the role of Shiva, Dev and Krish Pandya who are the Pandya brothers.

Previously in the show, Rishita and Raavi crack the deal with the promise of making the bhandara with their own hands. The wheat grains turn out to be dirty, Dhara and Rishita first clean all of them but find it impossible to get them dried by the evening, Prafulla sees them in trouble and calls Kamini to reveal that she has a major plan to break the Pandyas and their relations. Will the Pandya Parivaar come to know about the major trouble in their lives?

