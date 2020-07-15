Throwback Pic of Mukti Mohan with Rashami Desai reminiscing old days from sets of Zara Nachke Dikha 2

MUMBAI: Actress Rashami Desai is known for her talented dancing skills and has impressed fans with her performance since years now. The actress was once part of the dancing reality show Zara Nachke Dikha season 2 that was judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arshad Warsi, and Vaibhavi Merchant. Now, as a picture of Rashami along with the co-contestants from her team surfaces on the internet, Mukti Mohan shares the throwback picture with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Kritika Kamra and Additi Gupta from Zara Nachke Dikha 2 days, reminiscing old memories.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mukhti Mohan wrote, “Had no clue what I was auditioning for, this was My first show with celebrities! Look at us kids!!.” Mukti Mohan shared a throwback picture from the sets of Zara Nachke Dikha 2, reminiscing old memories. Sharing the picture, Mohan also tagged Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, actress Kritika Kamra, and Additi Gupta.

In the post, Mukhti Mohan explained how she had no clue what she was auditioning for and mentioned Zara Nachke Dikha 2 was her first TV show with celebrities, sharing her excitement with fans. As the picture features Kritika Kamra, Rashami Desai, Additi Gupta and Mukti herself posing for a group photo, Mohan talks about how they all were just kids.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai also shared the picture on her social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss 13 fame re-posted Mukti’s story and shared a cute trophy GIF that read ‘I Love You.’

Talking about the show Zara Nachke Dikha, Rashami Desai, Mukti Mohan, Kritika Kamra, and Additi Gupta were part of the team Massakali Girls in season 2. While Additi Gupta was the first to be eliminated from the girl's team, Rashami, Mukti and a few more girls went on to bag the Zara Nachke Dikha 2 winning title.

