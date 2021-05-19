This THROWBACK picture of Anushka Sen and Dev Joshi from Baalveer days will take you down memory lane

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Baalveer was one of the most liked serials of the small screen.

Baalveer had a good run on the small screens for several years and even managed to complete more than 1000 episodes.

Child actor Dev Joshi played the titular role on Baalveer. Another child actress Anushka Sen was also seen in Baalveer who played the role of Meher.

Both Dev Joshi and Anushka Sen were loved by the viewers for their amazing performance on Baalveer.

After the successful season of Baalveer, the makers made a smashing comeback with Baalveer season 2.

Dev Joshi reprised the role of Baalveer and some fresh child actors were also brought on board for the show.

Well, fans do miss the beautiful onscreen and off-screen bonding of Dev Joshi and Anushka Sen.

And now, here's a throwback memory where we can see some child actors of Baalveer as they pose for a click.

Dev and Anushka look extremely cute as they were quite young at that time.

Take a look:

Well, this picture has definitely taken us down memory lane.

While Dev Joshi is ruling the small screens yet again as Baalveer, Anushka Sen is all grown-up to be a beautiful diva and has appeared in a number of music videos and web series. The actress is currently all set to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is shooting for the show in Cape Town.

