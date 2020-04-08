THIS THROWBACK picture of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is TOO CUTE to handle

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one helluva show. Controversies, twists, drama and full on dose of entertainment. Needless to say the season was the best and the longest of all. After almost four and a half months, Sidharth Shukla lifted the winner’s trophy.

One of the contestants that gained immense popularity from the show is Shehnaaz Gill. So much so that the channel decided to encash her popularity and dedicate a show on the Punjabi actress-singer’s swayamvar titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan-following and her fans are quite protective towards her.

Well, recently one of the pictures of Shehnaaz Gill has gone viral. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen in her school dress with braids. The actress looked every bit cute with her chubby cheeks. One can surely spot a lot of mischief in her eyes. Have a look at the picture:

Must say, Shehnaaz always had the fine blend of cute and mischief in her.

