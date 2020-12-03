Throwback to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sassy reaction to rumours regarding rivalry with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: In Bollywood's glamour world, two divas are regarded as the pinnacle competitors, who are none other than Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

The alleged rivalry between both the duo has always been a talk of the town.

While they have always maintained that they share a cordial relationship with each other, earlier there were rumours of a rivalry kindling between them.

However, the desi girl has time and again quashed her rivalry rumours with the Piku star by stating it as the media's imagination.

Speaking of this, we got our hands on a throwback video when Priyanka was asked about Deepika being her competitor and the Quantico star gave a savage reply to it. While addressing the media at a magazine launch, the fashion star asserted that she thought the Padmavat star is 'still good friends' with her.

Priyanka was heard quoting that, “I thought Deepika and I were friends. Ab competitor ban gayi? I didn't say anything. The way we were, we are still the same. Aapka nazariya badal raha hai (Our relationship has not changed. Media’s vision in regard to us has changed).".

Further, when quizzed about Deepika foraying into Hollywood, she added, “I don’t look into other’s lives. My success and failure doesn’t depend upon anybody else’s life. I hope the kind of work I have done, and the way I representing India cinema globally, many Indian talents including south Asian talent they get the success more than me.”.

On a related note, both Deepika and Priyanka have represented Bollywood at the international level and had also worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka had also featured in a song in Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

Credit: Pinkvilla