THROWBACK! Shah Rukh Khan's UNSEEN photo from his school days is UNMISSABLE; CHECK OUT!

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the king of Bollywood. The actor has a massive fan following from every age group who worship him like no other. SRK’s fans leave no stoned unturned to get a glimpse of him so when a social media user received an unseen photo of the actor as a WhatsApp forward, he decided to share it with the world.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan from his younger days. In the photo, SRK can be seen dressed in his school uniform and is standing with his friends. While the other kids are laughing or posing for the camera, SRK is in a pensive state of mind. The actor is donning slighting overgrown hair in the photo and looks as charming as ever.

While sharing the photo, the user in his tweet wrote, “An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I'll never complain about.”

Also read: Exclusive! Shreya Gupta reveals the project close to her heart; speaks about the roles she would like to do in the future on OTT

An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I'll never complain about.

pic.twitter.com/B4tkBAqfuP — Bobby (@bob_almost) July 28, 2021

The photo went viral on social media in no time and has been re-shared multiple times. Till now the picture has garnered over 10,000 likes. Reacting to the tweet, actor Richa Chadha replied and wrote, “First love.”First love



“See the determination in his eyes. Everyone knew where he came from but no one knew where he was going,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Irrespective of what stand you take on his movies, you can't deny that Shahrukh Khan created his own legacy in India. He knew what the audience wanted and when and delivered according. If Bollywood is a business, he's the arm that runs it.

A third user commented, ‘Ayee cute My love. Always and forever,” while a fourth one wrote, “Man! Girls are just happy around him Always and forever.”

On the work front, SRK was last seen in the Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ (2018) which tanked at the box office. After a hiatus of almost three years from films, the actor is now shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’ which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia.

Also read: BIGG BOSS 15 OTT: Exclusive! Choreographer and Super Dancer Season 3 winner Nishant Bhat to be a contestant on Bigg Boss?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: DNA news