Throwback! Shark Tank India fame Namita Thapar recalls how Amitabh Bachchan has spoiled her life, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new reality show Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal made appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show. During her appearance, Shark Namita Thapar recalled an incident about being a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan.

Namita told Kapil Sharma that after falling for Big B, she has never liked anyone else. Kapil Sharma asked, “Aap Bachchan saab ke fan hai, jab unhone aapki daulat dekhi, woh aapke fan ho gaye honge (You are a fan of Amitabh’s but when he saw your wealth, he must have become a fan of yours).”

Replying to the same, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar quipped, “Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya (Bachchan sir ruined my entire life. After him, I haven’t liked anyone else). It’s such a tragedy.”

However later, Vineeta Singh told Kapil Sharma that Anupam Mittal has a Big B effect in his voice. When the comedian asks him to say sometime in his tone, he said, “Woh natural hai. Aapko nahi lagta hai (It’s natural. Don’t you think so)?” adding megastar’s signature ‘hain’ at the end.

