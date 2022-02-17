Throwback! In a shocking chain of events, a strange once slapped Gauhar Khan, for THIS reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Gauhar Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. However, the TV actress also made headlines when she was slapped at India’s Raw Star finale by a man named Akil Mallik. The reason behind doing so was that Gauhar was wearing short clothes despite being a Muslim. Later, the same man called it a PR stunt and stirred a huge controversy back then.

This controversy created a lot of headlines back in the day and various Bollywood celebrities came in support of Gauahar. However, later in an interview with Zee Media, Akil revealed that it was a staged publicity stunt and shared his side of the story.

Akil Mallik revealed that he met Gauhar Khan in late November, two days before the incident to be specific. Mallik revealed that it was Gauhar who staged the controversy and told him that he would get a lucrative role in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ if he slaps her amid the reality show.

When asked why he changed his perspective entirely from when the incident happened, Akil Mallik revealed that it was all pre-planned. He further added that Gauahar Khan was not true to her word and hence he had to come out and reveal the truth to the world.

However, when the incident took place on the stage at India’s Raw Star finale, Akil passed lewd comments on the actress and said that she shouldn’t be wearing short clothes being a Muslim woman.

Credit: koimoi/Zee News