Throwback Thursday: All you should know about Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma’s BREAK-UP

In our Throwback Thursday segment, we bring to you the forgotten story of Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma’s break-up. The duo met during MTV Splitsvilla X and instantly clicked off. They confessed being deeply in love. However, when Priyank entered Bigg Boss 11, his closeness with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawala was not appreciated by Divya and hence she broke up with him. In fact, Divya entered the Bigg Boss house and broke up with Priyank on National television.

Post the show, at multiple times, Priyank exclaimed that Divya is trying to gain popularity by using his name. While Divya broke up with Priyank, Benafsha broke up with her then boyfriend Varun Sood.

Varun was quite heartbroken. Then came MTV Ace Of Space wherein, Divya and Varun came closer and expressed having special feelings for each other. Reportedly, Priyank was asked to visit Ace of Space house during Divya’s stay, however, Priyank wanted confirmation that Divya will be asked to freeze and will not be allowed to speak when he enters the show (quite like what happened in Bigg Boss). The makers couldn’t confirm the same and hence, he did not enter the house.

Currently, Divya and Varun are living-in together and seem to be extremely happy while Priyank is living it up with no clarity as such on his relationship status.