Throwback! Times when Sonali Phogat confessed having a crush on Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, Scroll down to know more

Actress cum politician and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa due to heart attack
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat on Monday breathed her last in Goa after suffering a heart attack. Audiences would remember Sonali as a soft-spoken person on the reality show who kept a low profile. However, it was the open declaration of her affection towards Aly Goni that brought her to the center of attention.
Talking about her attraction toward Aly Goni, Sonali Phogat shared, “Honestly, it has been given a very different shade by people. When you stay in a house with multiple people, you tend to bond with a selected few and want to spend more time with them. Similarly, I just wanted to let him know that I like him. There was no wrong intention. It’s not that I will go crazy over wanting to spend time with him once the show ends. It was more about our connection in the house.”
Given Sonali Phogat had entered the show as a wild card, she failed to connect with co-contestants and even the audience. Just a few days before her elimination, once the TikTok star found herself nominated, she did indulge in a number of fights. Her actions were deemed to be fake by co-inmates and audiences bought the argument and voted her out.
An avid dancer, Sonali Phogat was quite active on social media, and often posted her dance videos.
