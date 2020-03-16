Throwback! Times when Sonali Phogat confessed having a crush on Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat on Monday breathed her last in Goa after suffering a heart attack. Audiences would remember Sonali as a soft-spoken person on the reality show who kept a low profile. However, it was the open declaration of her affection towards Aly Goni that brought her to the center of attention.

Also Read: What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya

Talking about her attraction toward Aly Goni, Sonali Phogat shared, “Honestly, it has been given a very different shade by people. When you stay in a house with multiple people, you tend to bond with a selected few and want to spend more time with them. Similarly, I just wanted to let him know that I like him. There was no wrong intention. It’s not that I will go crazy over wanting to spend time with him once the show ends. It was more about our connection in the house.”

Also Read: Exclusive! “I would love to be part of a reality show mainly something related to comedy” - Manan Joshi

Given Sonali Phogat had entered the show as a wild card, she failed to connect with co-contestants and even the audience. Just a few days before her elimination, once the TikTok star found herself nominated, she did indulge in a number of fights. Her actions were deemed to be fake by co-inmates and audiences bought the argument and voted her out.

An avid dancer, Sonali Phogat was quite active on social media, and often posted her dance videos.

Credit: The Indian Express