This throwback video of Dipika and Shoaib from Sasural Simar Ka will make you walk down memory lane

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. The duo is loved by the audiences and has many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. They dated for almost five years and then got married two years ago.

Shoaib and Dipika are considered as one of the most loveable couples of the television industry.

We came across a throwback video of the two when they were working on the show Sasural Simar Ka, where they met each other for the first time.

The video will take Shoiaka fans on a nostalgic mode as the two were looking so different.

It was this very serial where Shoaib and Dipika fell in love with each other and their love story began.

Check out the video below: