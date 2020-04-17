This throwback video of Jethalal dancing will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television. Along with a great storyline the show is known for having unique characterization.

The show’s lead actor Dilip Joshi is loved by masses for his character portrayal as Jethalal. Often we see Taarak Mehta fans sharing old videos of the show.

We have come across an old video from one of the past episodes where Jethalal is trying to learn dance from a guy. The video is quite hilarious and Jethalal is looking damn cute.