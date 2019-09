MUMBAI: Little Param of Colors’ Choti Sardarni has been receiving immense love from the masses



We had earlier mentioned about the cute Param being a girl and not a boy in real life. Her name is Kevina Tak. Before taking up Choti Sardarni, Kevina was seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and web-series Boss.



Like everyone, even Karan Singh Grover had a great time shooting with adorable Kevina for Boss.



Take a look at this cute video of KSG and Kevina having a fun time!