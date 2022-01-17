Throwback! When Kapil Sharma hugged singer Jaspinder Narula in the mid of her performance, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma left everyone shocked while sharing his old memory with singer Jaspinder Narula on a Lohri-special episode in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The comedian said he walked on stage during one of her shows and gave her a hug, leaving everyone surprised.

In a teaser shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil described himself as a ‘fan’ of Jaspinder and said that their first ‘official’ meeting took place on a stage. “Didi CRPF ke show mein gaa rahi thi, main bhi gaya, mere se ruka nahi gaya, main inke chalte show mein chadh gaya (She was singing at a show for CRPF officers, which I also attended. I couldn’t control myself, I crashed her live performance).”

Kapil said that he greeted Jaspinder with a big hug, much to the confusion of those around them. “Peeche log keh rahe hai, yeh kya ho raha hai, yeh Bharat Milap (The ones behind us must have been thinking what is happening, this Bharat Milap),” he quipped.

After Jaspinder entered the stage, she addressed her fans, friends, and relatives, and said that she ‘finally’ came on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil teased her about not coming on the show before and joked, “Aap mere dono vaccination lagne ka wait toh nahi kar rahi thi (Were you waiting for me to get both shots of my Covid-19 vaccine)?”

Meanwhile, Kapil is also gearing up for the release of his stand-up special on Netflix, I’m Not Done Yet. The show will see him talk about a variety of topics, from his drunk tweets to his marriage with Ginni Chatrath. It will premiere on January 28.

