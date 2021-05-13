A #THROWBACK to when Manav Gohil took the Bottle Cap Challenge

MUMBAI: Manav Gohil has not only come a long way in his career but each and every passing day, he looks all the more handsome.

We cannot have enough of watching him on television. However, currently we miss him as his show Shaadi Mubarak is not telecast anymore. He was recently tested positive too and is currently in good health. Well, do you remember the bottle cap challenge?

The challenge came out in 2019 where a bottle is placed on a table with its cap loosely fixed on it. The person trying it out is required to untwist the cap with a roundhouse kick. Note: The cap should just fly off the bottle, which should remain stationary at that particular moment. Yes, that's quite a task. Also, the entire challenge has to be recorded Slow Motion Mein to understand whether you've actually made it.

A lot of celebrities in the likes of Akshay Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Shreyas Talpade, Vidyut Jammwal, Vikram Mastal and many others took up the bottle cap challenge and successfully aced it.

Well, Manav too had taken the challenge and he posted on social media! We must say he is quite a sportsman here…

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, according to sources, Shaadi Mubarak might go off-air. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and has a stellar star cast including Manav Gohil, Rati Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, and Barkha Sengupta.

The latest track of the show before the show stopped its telecast revolved around little Preeti and Neel getting kidnapped. It has left the older Preeti dejected. She is quite worried for the well-being of the kids. (Also Read: Sidharth Shukla and Shahnaaz Gill to make an entry on web show Hasse Toh Passe)