Throwback! When veteran actor Jeetendra praised daughter producer Ekta Kapoor for THIS amazing reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Producer, director Ekta Kapoor had visited the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ a month ago with her superstar father, Jeetendra. An uncensored video from the show has been uploaded by the host, Kapil on his YouTube channel.

The video gave an insight into how Ekta Kapoor’s out-of-the-box thinking quality and this is the reason she was always a step ahead of everyone. Veteran actor Jeetendra revealed that Ekta and Shobha (his wife) erected a set worth Rs 4 crore for shows while others rented out bungalows for Rs 25,000 for films and Rs 8,000 for daily soaps.

Furter sharing the details, Jeetendra said that they thought out of the box and it turned out to be quite economical because they used the set for straight five years. "Shobha and Ekta erected sets for ₹4 crores at that time. The idea was to amortize, to use it in such a way and, get the grandeur also.”

“Pehle aisa koi karta nahi tha, set nahi lagata tha (Back then, no one would erect sets for a television show). Then they did it. You have to think out of the box. They thought out of the box, they saved money. On the contrary, yeh bahut sasta pad gaya. ₹4 crore ka set laga ke usko 5 saal chalaya," said the actor, who's mighty proud of his daughter.

In that video, Ekta Kapoor also shared how during the lockdown, she worked through zoom calls but it became difficult for her parents because of her and had a hearty laugh. Ekta Kapoor is a pioneer in the television industry and gave some cult shows like ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ to name a few.

