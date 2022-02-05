Thumbs Up! Bigg Boss 15’s Simba Nagpal is all praises for Pratik Sehajpal, Read to know more

MUMBAI : ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actor Simba Nagpal was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Simba recently opened up on his friendship with the first runner of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal. Simba Nagpal feels that Pratik may have not won the trophy but he won hearts.

Talking about Pratik's game in the show, Simba says, "I'm proud of Pratik for having made it so far in the game, he deserves it all and more. He has come a long way, and I know for a fact that he'll go a long way. His passion for the game has won everyone's hearts and I wish him more milestones to achieve.”

He further adds, "He's a gem of a person, and we got along like a house on fire during my Bigg Boss journey. In my eyes, he won, and he won big- he won people's hearts and that's the biggest win.”

Simba gained a large fan base in a short period of his career and was titled the 'most dignified contestant' in Bigg Boss 15, by host Salman Khan.

After winning hearts with Shakti, the actor's fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him play the lead role in the upcoming show, Naagin 6.

