Thumbs Up! Shivangi Joshi achieves milestone with 6 million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi has 6 million followers on Instagram and the actress got a special surprise for the same. Shivangi celebrated the milestone achievement with some cute and adorable pictures.

The actress has essayed some powerful and brilliant characters in Indian television. She has been getting immense reciprocation from the audience. The happiness on Shivangi Joshi's face is too endearing for words.

Shivangi Joshi dedicated the post to all her fans and admirers and thanked them for their constant love and support. She captioned the post saying, 'This moment of happiness, love, care, support and much more is dedicated to my lovely 'Half a Dozen Million Family #gratitude #My6MInstaFam'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa's Jaswir Kaur, and more wished Shivangi for the same. Her fans couldn't stop gushing over her cute pictures.

Shivangi Joshi is one talented actress and she truly deserves all the love. Many more millions to come.

