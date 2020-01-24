News

Tie between Anupriya and Rachit : Tujhse Hai Raabta : 24 January 2020 Written Update

24 Jan 2020 11:28 PM

MUMBAL: Rachit asks Kalyani to help him. Kalyani wants Malhar to win this challenge. Kalyani recalls her last year's moments Rachit cuts Sarthak kite and feels happy Sarthak warns him Anupriya tells him that Malhar will take revangeRachit ignores.

Malhar purposely loses game Rachit gets happy and tells Kalyani they have a special night with him Anupriya says to control and announces Ladoo competition in which Anupriya wins. so its tie between Anupriya and Rachit Malhar is out of the game 

past seven days