Tik Tok sensation Aashika Bhatia to be seen in Nach Baliye with 'HIM'?

28 Aug 2019 04:47 PM

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke and Parvarrish actress Aashikha Bhatia currently, impress the masses with her Tik Tok videos and there is no doubt what a star performer she is on the app. She has turned out to be a sensation as she posts different videos on the app.

Nach Baliye 9 has already hit controversy with Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh’s rift and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva having an opinion on unfair elimination. However, now there is speculation that the makers have approached Aashika to be a part of Nach Baliye 9 along with her ex-flame Manjul Khattar.

According to a report in India Forums, Aashika clarified to the media portal that she is not doing the show and especially not with Manjul.

