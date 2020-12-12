Tik Tok star Aashika Bhatia spills beans on her SKINCARE ROUTINE and it is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Aashikha Bhatia is one of the popular faces of the Telly world. The actress became popular for her Tik Tok videos and garnered a huge fan following over the past few years. Currently, Aashika has a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

The actress is now also quite active on her Youtube channel and is ruling here as well.

Aashika has a whopping 181k subscribers on her Youtube channel with just 10 videos.

The pretty actress has now shared the latest video where she is seen talking about her skincare routine.

Fans tend to follow celebrities in such things and Aashika's video is definitely going to be extremely useful for many girls out there.

Take a look:

Aashika has previously shared many videos which have received a great response from the viewers.

The actress has appeared in shows like Parvarrish, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Meera, among others. She is also known for her performance in Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

