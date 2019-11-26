Tik Tok star and actress Arishfa Khan's videos prove she is a powerhouse of talent

MUMBAI: Arishfa Khan has become a popular name in the world of social media. While many actors of Arishfa's age are trying their hands in various fields, the young star has already conquered the social media with her talent.

Arishfa is not just a Tik Tok star but also a great actress who has starred in many popular TV shows. She has been a part of shows like Veera... Ek Veer Ki Ardaas, Crime Patrol, Chhal, Sheh Aur Maat, Uttaran, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jinnie Aur Juju among others.

While Arishfa got huge recognition for her shows, she is widely popular for her Tik Tok videos. The actress had posted several videos on her Instagram account which has fetched her lakhs of views and also won accolades for the same.

Arishfa is just 16-years-old and has a whopping 5.1 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has posted various dubsmash videos where she is seen lip-syncing the dialogues sung or spoken by boys but she perfectly nailed it.

Take a look at Arishfa's videos:

Arishfa also has her own Youtube Page Arisfa Khan where she uploads her dance videos. The actress is a great dancer and with just 37 videos, Arishfa has a whopping 837k followers.

Apart from being a great actress and a social media sensation, Arishfa is one fashionista and her style is impeccable.

Arishfa has come a long way in her career and there's a lot more for her to achieve. We are sure she is the rising star and will shine bright in the future as well.