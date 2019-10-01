Tik Tok star to grace ‘Nach Baliye 9’ as Natasha's Fan!

MUMBAI: Star Plus', celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 has been making a lot of noise for its entertaining content.



We had reported earlier about this week being elimination free, but the next week will be characterized by not one, but two eliminations.



This week will see Tony Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela coming in as the celebrity guests. Besides them, Tik Tok sensation Akshay Kakkar will be coming in the show as Natasha's fan.



For those, unaware, Tik Tok artist, Akshay is a plus-size dancer, with the social media following of 2.1 million. Akshay has previously collaborated with actor Sunny Leone for his Tik Tok videos and was last seen in MTV Ace of Space 2. He recently got eliminated from the show.



(Source: India Forums)