News

Tik Tok star to grace ‘Nach Baliye 9’ as Natasha's Fan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus', celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 has been making a lot of noise for its entertaining content.

We had reported earlier about this week being elimination free, but the next week will be characterized by not one, but two eliminations.

This week will see Tony Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela coming in as the celebrity guests. Besides them, Tik Tok sensation Akshay Kakkar will be coming in the show as Natasha's fan.

For those, unaware, Tik Tok artist, Akshay is a plus-size dancer, with the social media following of 2.1 million. Akshay has previously collaborated with actor Sunny Leone for his Tik Tok videos and was last seen in MTV Ace of Space 2. He recently got eliminated from the show.

Drop your comments below.

Stick by TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Source: India Forums)

Tags > Star Plus, Nach Baliye 9, TellyChakkar, Sunny Leone, Tik Tok, Akshay Kakkar, Urvashi Rautela, MTV Ace Of Space 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Juhi
Juhi
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet

past seven days