Tik Tok star Manav Chhabra to be seen on this TV show

30 Aug 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: Manav Chhabra aka Mr. MNV has become popular on social media for his Tik Tok videos. The Tik Tok star is now all set to make his debut on television soon. 

According to the reports, he will be making an appearance on Colors popular show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. He is best known on social media as Mr. MNV and is also the official representative of Tik Tok. Manav will be seen playing a few fun games, doing some tasks and indulging in fun activities. 

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who are currently seen in the soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, too will be making an appearance in the show.

