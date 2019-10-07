News

Tik Tok star Sameeksha Sud and Bhavin Bhanushali to feature in Purva Mantri’s song!

MUMBAI: While we all know that music videos are quite popular today, Television or social media celebrities are making the most of this craze.

Following the trend, we've seen many popular faces to be a part of such music videos and the latest we hear is of the popular Tik Tok Jodi, Sameeksha Sud and Bhavin Bhanushali. 

The two will soon seen featuring in a music video titled 'Raanjhan Ve'. The song is sung by Purva Mantri and its written by Aniket Shukla.

Apart from Sameeksha and Bhavin many popular faces have been a part of music videos earlier such as Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Social media stars like Faisu, Riyaz and many more.

Are you excited to see Sameeksha Sud and Bhavin Bhanushali together in a video? Let us know in the comments below. 

Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Source: India Forums)

