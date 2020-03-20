Tik Tok stars Mr Faisu and Hasnain Khan redefine friendship in THIS latest video

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh popularly known as Mr Faisu, is very famous for his amazing videos on Tik Tok. The social media personality has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself over the years.

Mr Faisu has a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his wonderful posts which he keeps sharing with his followers on a regular basis. Faisal has gained lots of popularity with his hard work and dedication. The actor has a whopping 10.8 million followers on Instagram which proves that he is a hot favourite among the fans.

Faisal's Tik Tok videos are simply amazing and some of them are very funny and relatable. In his recent video, Faisal is seen featuring with another Tik Tok sensation Hasnain Khan. We have seen Faisu and Hasnain in many videos before and they are simply mind-blowing.

And now, in the latest video shared by both Faisu and Hasnain, we can see their strong bond. Hasnain and Faisu have given us major friendship goals in the video and we can't stop adoring them.

Take a look at the videos:

Well, we simply loved the 'Yaariyaan' of these two amazing stars. What about you? Tell us in the comments.