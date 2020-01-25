TikTok celebrates India’s 71st Republic Day with #DeshKiBhasha

MUMBAI: Magnificent parades at Janpath, children expressing their love for the day with patriotic songs, performances and flag hoisting in various parts of the country are common practices followed on Republic Day. This year, TikTok community is also joining in the celebration to mark India’s 71st Republic Day!

Keeping the diversity of the Indian culture alive, TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-form mobile videos, announced the launch of its Republic Day campaign, #DeshKiBhasha which clocked 415 million views. The campaign encourages users to celebrate this historic day by wishing the community in their respective mother tongue. #DeshKiBhasha is a reflection of India’s cultural diversity and the strong 200 million user community is coming together on TikTok to mark this special day.

TikTok users from all across the country came forward to wish Republic Day in languages such as Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Haryanvi among others. The campaign is live and will run till January 27, 2020. As part of the campaign, TikTok will also conduct short in-app quizzes where users will be tested on their knowledge and facts about India.



On this joyous occasion, TikTok wishes all its users a very Happy 71st Republic Day! Join TikTok and be part of its lively community of talented users that believe in the concept of Unity in Diversity, something that truly defines our country!