TikTok Creator’s popularity lands him in the Bigg Boss Malayalam House

MUMBAI: Krishnajeev TR, popularly known as Fukru on TikTok has become the youngest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam House. Fukru, who is 24 years of age has been selected for the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, owing to his popularity as a comic artist on TikTok.

A professional biker, Fukru has risen to fame on TikTok owing to his professionally planned bike stunts and comedy videos. The creator’s TikTok videos are inspired from famous action and comedy movies. Hailing from the town of Kottarakkara in Kerala, Fukru has 3.6 million fans on the platform and recently made a film debut in a Malayalam movie, 'Thallumpidi'. Fukru was also part of TikTok’s 2019 Rewind campaign, showing his bike moves and you can watch the video here-

Fukru entered the Bigg Boss House three days back with 16 other contestants.

