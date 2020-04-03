TikTok’s Chinese origin is troublesome for users!

MUMBAI: TikTok is one of the most used apps today and common people, as well as celebrities, are using it today. However, its Chinese origin posts a question on many user’s minds whether to continue to use it or not. There is a general perception that China has made the Coronavirus intentionally to disrupt the world economy and due to this, all Chinese products must be banned. Actors give their take.

Amrita Prakash: In my opinion, apps like TikTok are absolutely ridiculous and I don't use them anyway. It's the kind of content and narcissism that makes my brain hurt. As far as Chinese ownership is concerned, are we banning all Chinese imports and cutting off trade relations with China? And why just India? Has the UN declared that the spread of Covid-19 was an intentional move by China so the world will boycott them? Let's face it- this happened to them as much as it did to us. So, let's be a little more human and a little less arrogant.

Parull Chaudhry: Definitely TikTok should be banned because of its Chinese origin and yes, of course, we are using it for our entertainment purpose. It’s a big social medium but since China has been irresponsible in handling the corona situation and handling a lot of other things and there is a lot of news that all this was planned by them to destroy all the economy of the world, so I think I would definitely support this ban.

Vikas Sethi: Why TikTok, there are thousands of products made in china like mobiles, laptops, TVs, your decoration lights and millions of other products. To pick one thing because it's social media is not fair.

Vijayendra Kumeria: Its an individual’s choice whether to use TikTok or not. I personally am not a fan of this app. I feel it is unproductive to make such videos but I don’t think that because corona started in China.

Kettan Singh: Corona Virus that originated from Wuhan in China was because of humans there consuming bats. It was not because they were making Tik Tok videos. A virus mutates and attacks humans in general, not a particular ethnicity or caste or religion or colour. So let's not call unnecessary bans which will have no effect on the corona. People are enjoying their space on Tik Tok making entertaining videos and doing their bit. And if we come down to banning Chinese things, we will have to ban a majority of things that we use on a daily basis that are made in China. So let's be practical and do what's necessary to stay safe.

Rishina Kandhari: Tiktok should definitely be deleted. It’s not because of corona or something but it’s a nuisance for the eyes and ears as well. I hate TikTok and I am not on TikTok and never will be. I think that people should delete it. I know there are a lot of celebrities in TikTok and they are encouraging it and TikTok is paying them a huge amount of money. But I think they are being ridiculed by everybody and that’s not good. China is trying to become the next superpower, people are saying or assuming that they have done this all deliberately. Life in China is back to normal and the manufacturing of almost everything has begun over there. The gloves and mass which we are wearing are manufactured over there and supplied to different parts of the world, which is again not good.

Kunal Thakur: Tiktok is an application from China and the virus has also come from China. But this is not related to any application and I know actors and people who enjoy Tiktok quite a lot. These days they are making full use of the application but I don’t think TikTok should be banned. But yes, I know that in TikTok many useless things run which doesn’t make any sense. Many people risk their life because of TikTok videos and many times they do such unsafe things which are not advisable. But I don’t think there is any co-relation with Coronavirus.

Shashank Vyas: Personally, I am not on TikTok as I am not so fond of it and neither does it attract me. I wasn't aware that it's based out of China till recently when I read in some articles online demanding for a Ban on Tiktok. As we all are aware, the origin of coronavirus is in China. Now, there is a theory floating on social media and the minds of a lot of Indians too that it is a man-made virus and a strategy by China. Today, like any other Indian, I am pained and hurt to see what all is happening around us, be it the loss of lives, economy, poor people suffering badly and what not. Call me emotionally hurt right now but I can't derive entertainment out of an app that's completely based out of China. It’s earning its major revenue and fan following from India. Also, there have been so many registered deaths (especially youth) while making TikTok videos. Not only TikTok, I will try to refrain from using whatever Chinese products that come in my direct contact and knowledge. And trust me there is a huge number of people who feel like this today once you check out social media platforms where petitions are being raised and signed to ban TikTok.

Shweta Rohira: I haven’t used TikTok much and I am not too active on it. So, the ones who are using it would be the right ones to comment. However, if it’s entertaining us in this difficult phase, there’s no harm. We have so many things that are made in China that if we ban or refrain from using all of them, we will be left with very few things. This also should make us realize that we need to in future value and motivate things and apps made in India too so that more and more Make in India items rule the digital world.

Amal Sehrawat: Are you serious? If that's the case then almost everything we use i.e. mobiles, televisions and many other household items, industrial items, etc should also be banned as most of them are manufactured in China. The need of the hour is to fight against COVID 19 and not against any nation.

Jasmin Bhasin: I think it would be very mean to say that because it started from China, so China spread Covid 19. I don’t think any country would do this intentionally or China did this intentionally. It’s just was a virus that originated from there and it has spread. We shouldn’t be blaming anybody but instead, we should be following all the safety precautions to get over it. Also, it would be a very mean thing to stop using TikTok because it’s origin is in China. I think we should keep using the application.

Rohitashv Gour: I agree that TikTok has come from China. But people have loved this app so much that I don’t think they will stop using this app. Because of this, they will be able to showcase their creative side and acting skills. They feel that to showcase their talent, this is the best platform. If people don’t put any vulgar content on this, then I don’t think that is application is bad. At least this app keeps people busy and is not bad for our country. I know that Corona has originated from China which is bad but TikTok is good that’s the reason we should not ban it.