TikTok sensation Nisha Guragain bags a NEW PROJECT!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront on reporting the latest updates from the world of television. We now have information about the announcement of the launch of a new project.

White Hill Music will soon launch a new music single starring TikTok sensation Nisha Guragain!

According to our sources, the song is sung by Sultan Singh and is titled Aadat. The lyrics of the project have been given by Baljit Salani, and it is directed by Malti. Ace casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, who has cast Rohan Mehra, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Riyaz Aly in several music videos, has handled the casting for this project too.

