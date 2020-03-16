TikTok star Awez Darbar gives us a peak into his grand birthday celebration; watch video

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar is a popular dancer-choreographer and a social media star, who enjoys a massive fan following in the world of social media. Apart from that, Awez also has more than a million followers on the TikTok app.

Awez has also proved to be an entertainer through each and every video of his. The ace star has a whopping 4.7 million followers on Instagram which proves that he is simply ruling several hearts.

The actor's each and every video receives a great response from the fans. Darbar's popularity is rising with every passing day.

And today is a special occasion for all the diehard fans of Awez as he turns a year older. Awez turns 26 and it seems he is making the most of it. The ace star has received tones of wishes from across the globe and is extremely overwhelmed with all the love and support.

In his latest Instagram video, we see how Awez celebrated his birthday in a grand manner. In the video, we can see how Awez opens the door and everyone is eagerly waiting for the birthday boy's glimpse.

The house is beautifully decorated and there are lots of cakes waiting for the actor to be cut. All his friends are taking videos of the actor while he is seen adoring all the beautiful decorations specially done for him.

And the best part was the gift which he got. When he burst the balloon, he got a bundle of currency and was extremely happy about it.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Awez Darbar's birthday party proved to be quite grand and a huge hit. The actor thanked everyone for the lovely wishes in his Instagram posts.

Here's wishing Awez Darbar a very happy birthday!!