TikTok star Faisal Shaikh’s fans threaten an advocate for filing a complaint against him

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his TikTok videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

According to the reports, Faisal has landed himself in legal trouble as a lawyer named Ali Kaashif Khan submitted a written complaint against him at Amboli Police Station and the Cyber Crime Cell for shooting outside despite the Coronavirus lockdown. However, it seems that Ali’s move has not gone well with his team and fans. As Ali told SpotboyE.com that he has been receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media.

In an interview with the portal, Khan revealed, "Ever since I have submitted my complaint, Faisu has not called me directly. But he is trying to reach out to me through many sources. I am constantly getting calls from his people asking to take the complaint back. I got a call from Dubai also which I can share with you. My Instagram is loaded with abusive comments which are disturbing again and they have also been telling me that this is my personal vendetta which is not true at all or else why would I get their bail done? I have called this out as I was the one to file a PIL in Bombay High Court to ban TikTok last year in November. So, anything which is coming across about TikTok I need to report as it will make my appeal stronger. I don't bother what people say, I will keep doing what is right.”

He also added, "Due to Coronavirus, we all know how much chaos is happening worldwide. But inn jaise logon ko sirf situation dhundni hoti hai ki hum kis situation pe kaisa video banaye. Yeh koi mazaak chal raha hai kya? People are dying here and they are converting it into entertainment. Also, they are the only ones who convinced me indirectly to file a PIL against this. While addressing the media, when I was helping them for their bail I had told them that I will be taking strict action against this platform because inke matter mein ghusne ke baad mujhe samajh aaya kis level ka crime commit ho raha hai iski wajah se. After that I spent almost two-three months to study it and then I sent out a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached out to the Home Minister and finally approached in the High Court.”

Khan also claimed that how he has made this a business by raising fake number of followers and accounts, "I have been with them so I know how many fake fan accounts they hold. The abuses and threatening comments that I have been receiving since yesterday are not from fans but their own people.”

