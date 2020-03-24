TikTok stars Mrunal Panchal and Manav Chhabra have come together for a project

MUMBAI: TikTok stars Manav Chhabra and Mrunal Panchal, who are social media sensations, have collaborated for a project.

The two, who are YouTube sensations, have been entertaining audience with their videos. Recently, Manav aka Mr Mnv started a new show where he interviews interesting people and plays fun games with them on his channel. And this time, he will be having Mrunal aka Mrunu for the episode. Manav said, "It was fun having Mrunu on my show. She is a joyful person anyone would love to spend time with. And over all she is a good sport too. It was indeed a good experience."

Mrunal added, "When it comes to creativity, Manav truly outstands. And with this show he has created a new peg in the niche. It was my pleasure to be on his show. Looking forward to hearing from our fans about this short and sweet collaboration."

Credits: SpotboyE.com