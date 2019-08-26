News

Time slot to change for Sony TV’s Mere Sai and Vighnaharta Ganesh

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Aug 2019 08:28 PM

Programming changes will soon take place on Sony Entertainment Television.

TellyChakkar has learned that the channel is now slotting its fiction shows closer to the prime time slot.

According to our sources, Dashami Creation’s Mere Sai, which is currently airing at 6.30 PM, will air at 7 PM, while Contiloe’s Vighnaharta Ganesh, which airs at 7 PM, will beam at 7.30 PM.

The time slot for remaining shows namely Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Patiala Babes, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Tara From Satara, and Crime Patrol will stay the same.

These changes are expected to take place from 2nd September.

Happy viewing, TV lovers!

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Dashami Creation, Mere Sai, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Patiala Babes, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Tara From Satara, Vighnaharta Ganesh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sony SAB show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga...

Sony SAB show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga completes a year
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days