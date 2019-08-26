Time slot to change for Sony TV’s Mere Sai and Vighnaharta Ganesh

Programming changes will soon take place on Sony Entertainment Television.

TellyChakkar has learned that the channel is now slotting its fiction shows closer to the prime time slot.

According to our sources, Dashami Creation’s Mere Sai, which is currently airing at 6.30 PM, will air at 7 PM, while Contiloe’s Vighnaharta Ganesh, which airs at 7 PM, will beam at 7.30 PM.

The time slot for remaining shows namely Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Patiala Babes, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Tara From Satara, and Crime Patrol will stay the same.

These changes are expected to take place from 2nd September.

