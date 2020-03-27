Time for some exxxtraa dose of passion as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 launches two new steamy episodes of X.X.X Season 2

MUMBAI: At a time when one feels complete boredom due to being resigned to their residence, trust ALTBalaji and ZEE5 to keep the viewer’s excitement at its peak. After the resounding success of a special episode titled Pyar Ya Plastic, which launched last month, it’s clear that audiences want more of the same. Back with a bang, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop two new episodes of X.X.X. Uncensored - Season 2 on popular demand. Titled ‘Triple Seat’ and ‘Bose DK Bhaag’, the erotic double extravaganza is a lot more titillating with jaw-dropping scenes. Built on the guilt of some zesty experiments, revelations and fantasies explored, the episodes make certain to keep the crowd snared to their screen.

As the name suggests, ‘Triple Seat’ features a love triangle between three passionate characters. Arijit played by handsome actor Pratik Sehajpal is a college heartthrob and is madly in love with Shanaya played by Ragini MMS fame, Thea D’Souza. While Arijit seeks help from close friend Kunal played by talented actor Paras Tomar, Shanaya secretly loves Kunal for his behavior. The show takes a twist when Kunal comes out of the closet! Triple Seat promises to be a story you’ve never seen before as it talks about millennials and their openness towards exploring their sexuality.

Speaking on the launch, Paras Tomar said, “I am really happy to be a part of this episode Triple Seat which has now finally launched. I truly enjoyed playing Kunal’s character, a boy Kunal who is in love with his friend but hesitates to speak about his sexuality. With the audience being very liberal and open-minded, I hope they like this episode as it has many elements that they can relate to.”

Another episode titled, ‘Bose DK Bhaag’ is a story of Ved, played by Ishaan Dhawan, who comes from an affluent family who are ardent believers of a guruji. Ved’s parents decide to pay this guruji a visit leaving the house to their son, best friend Sam played by Samartha Shandaliya and their biology teacher Mia. What follows is a crazy night of party, booze, drugs and loads of drama. The episode also features Twinkle Tshering and Ankit Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Excited about his digital debut, Samarth Shandilya, said, “I am really excited about the launch of the show and glad that the audience will finally get to see my work. The episode ‘Bose DK Bhaag’ is not only an interesting watch but is filled with a whole lot of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. I am also making my digital debut with the episode and am really looking forward to it. I hope the audience ends up liking it.”

Produced by Sakett Saawhney’s Ekomkar Pictures, the new episodes of X.X.X Uncensored Season 2 sets the mood high with their bold and steamy scenes which leaves the audience asking for more.