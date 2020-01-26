Times when children played cupid for their parents

Over the years we have seen parents go through a process to find a suitable match for their children, either by making their profiles on matrimonial websites or opt for a community group. However, owing to changing times and mindsets, even divorced or single parents are now only more open to the idea of giving love another chance in their lives. In the recent times, children are taking responsibility to find a companion for their parents and play cupid, is only increasing.



Here’s a look at a few popular characters from hit movies as well as television shows, who have been the reason behind finding a partner for their parents.



1) Anjali in SRK’s evergreen film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’



Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... Aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai declared SRK, as a single parent, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, before his own daughter played cupid and helped him realise his love for his college mate. Little girl Anjali helped SRK reunite with Kajol in the film in the cutest way possible with a master plan with her dadi.



2) Niya Sharma in SET’s ‘Mere Dad ki Dulhan’



It’s never too late to start your life again! No matter how old you are you can always find your ideal companion and spend your life with the one you’re meant to. Similar is the case with Ghaziabad based difficult and eccentric Amber Sharma (Varun Badola), a single parent to an ambitious 24-year-old daughter Niya (Anjali Tatrari) in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. In the show, Niya is seen playing cupid for her father, Amber Sharma, and helping him find a companion at his age.



3) Ruhi in Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’



Ruhi Bhalla aka Ruhanika Dhawan is continuing to rule over the audience’s hearts for her endearing performance in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM). Ruhi, who continued to be television’s favourite daughter, bridged the gap between her mother Ishita Iyer (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel) in the show. YHM left a lasting impression amongst the viewers for its dramatic storyline and performances.



4) Mini in SET’s ‘Patiala Babes’



Actress Ashnoor Kaur has been the talk of the town for her stupendous acting in Patiala Babes. Ashnoor, at a very tender age has played a pivotal role in the show who helped find a companion for her single mother. Mini aka Ashnoor made Babita (Paridhi Sharma) realise her worth and played a catalyst in uniting her with Hanuman (Anirudh Dave). The show gained a tremendous following for its unconventional storyline, beautiful depiction of a mother-daughter relationship and interesting performances.



5) Sunny, Munni & Vicky in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke



As Rahul Malhotra (Aamir Khan) becomes a responsible guardian to his deceased sister’s children, he is also the caretaker of a garment company. As the children stumble upon a troubled Vyjayanti (Juhi Chawla) who has ran away from her home, they decide to hide her with them in their room. The story takes an unusual turn when Rahul finds out about Vyjayanti and she starts developing feelings for him. The children take every opportunity they get to help their mamaji get the girl! This 90s romantic comedy made way in everybody’s hearts and is still a refreshing example of children playing cupid for their parents!