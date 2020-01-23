Times when Karan Patel and Nakuul Mehta ALMOST REPLICATED Shah RUkh Khan and Hritik Roshan respectively!

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and loved television stars and is ruling the small screen with his performance as Raman in Star Plus’

Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The actor has a massive fan following.



Every actor has idolized a veteran or senior or popular actor in life, and Karan Patel is no exception. He is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

He idolizes and worships him. Time and again, he has said that his only wish in life is to work with King Khan someday and feature in the

same poster. He has met SRK a couple of times, and like any other fan, has expressed his feelings and love for him.



Not only that, Karan quite replicates SRK when it comes to posing for pictures too!



On the other hand, the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, has given a whole new meaning to dancing and gorgeousness. With his smile

he can injure the egos of men and give the ladies just enough to set their hearts palpitating. The Television industry also has a handsome

and charming doppelganger of Hrithik Roshan aka Nakuul Mehta…



Take a look: