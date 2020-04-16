Times when Rohit Shetty lost his cool on THESE contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of popular adventure reality shows which sees many well-known faces of the small screen. With every season, the fear factor increases and we get to see some never-seen-before thrilling stunts performed by the contestants. Though all the stunts are being performed under expert supervision, contestants face a hard time to complete them that too in a less time period.

Rohit Shetty has been a prominent face of the show who has successfully hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, 6, 8, 9 and is currently hosting the 10th season as well.

The ace director whose films are known for daredevil action sequences has shown all his efforts and creativity in designing some amazing stunts for the show as well.

While it is fun to watch Rohit hosting the show, the director is quite friendly too. However, apart from being a great host and a mentor, Rohit is known for losing his cool in all the seasons of the show he has hosted.

Rohit has always considered every contestant equally important and wants them to overcome their fear. But it irks him when contestants don't perform the stunts well.

So, here are a few times when Rohit has lost his temper on the contestants for various reasons.

1. In Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5 Ajaz Khan was one of the wild card contestants. The actor had accused Karanvir Bohra of hitting him with his helmet during a mid-air suspension task. However, Rohit stood with Karanvir and lashed out at Ajaz for his fake drama and warned him from getting ousted.

2. Sreesanth was considered as one of the strongest contenders of season 9. However, Sreesanth made Rohit extremely upset for not attempting the elimination task. Rohit understood that he did it on purpose and was lying. When asked Sreesanth revealed he wanted to save Ridhima Pandit from elimination.

3. In KKK season 8, Nia Sharma won and Rithvik Dhanjani had lost a Boys Vs Girls task. This didn't go well with Rithivik and his team. They said that there was partiality towards the gang of girls. When Rohit learnt about this, he totally lost his temper and he was so angry that he almost threatened to quit the show. The director took these accusations so seriously that he went on to show the contestants some footage from the previous seasons to prove that there’s no room for cheating or partiality as long as he is a part of it.

4. In season 9, Vikas Guptaclearly refused to perform an ‘electric shock task’. Rohit Shetty told him that he can leave all the drama behind and perform the task as it is a reality show.

5. In the current season, Rohit lost hic cool on Tejasswi not once but twice. Once when the actress tried to meddle in between the task, Rohit asked her to stay in her limits as she is not directing the show.

In another incident, Tejasswi joked about Rohit being partial towards Amruta Khanvilkar which the director didn't take it well and lashed out at her.

6. Rohit also shouted at Shiving Narang in the present season for not obeying the rules and that it would have made him disqualified from the stunt.

Well, Rohit has always tried to be friendly and jovial with everyone but he simply can't deal with those who break the rules of the task in spite of being warned about them.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.