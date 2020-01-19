Times when Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari gave father-daughter goals both in real and reel life

Anjali Tatrari is presently seen in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress is winning hearts with her powerful performance in the show along with renowned TV stars Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles.

The actress has become a hot favourite among the viewers for her mind-blowing screen presence. Anjali who plays the role of Niya is beautifully portraying her character and doing complete justice to it. Her bond with Amber played by Varun is amazingly shown in the serial and they have given us major father-daughter goals.

Anjali and Varun share a great bond off-screen as well and their social media accounts are proof. Both have always shared some amazing moments from the sets of the show which are a treat to watch. While Anjali and Varun's bond in the show has given us major goals, their off-screen bond too shows that they are the best baap-beti jodi.

Anjali and Varun have shared many pictures where they are posing for some beautiful clicks and we can see how fond they are of each other. Varun calls his dear co-star Bacchu which is just too sweet.

Take a look at the pictures:

A few days back, Anjali had specially visited the sets of the show to wish his onscreen dad Varun. This was a huge surprise for him and he was moved by Anjali's sweet gesture. He had shared some pictures of the same on his Insta account and Anjali too had wished Varun in the sweetest way possible.

Anjali had also once shared that she finds a father figure in Varun. She stated, “When I got selected for the role and sat through the narration, I felt very nervous. I couldn’t understand the depth of the father-daughter bond, since my father passed away when I was very young. I was facing issues in understanding the character’s reaction towards her father because I haven’t experienced it myself. But honestly speaking, Varun sir made it a lot easier for me. I respect him a lot and I look up to him as a father figure. What he helped me realize is that a father does not have ‘definition’. There are no rules. He can be a friend, a confidante, a disciplinarian, or anything else depending on how comfortable one is. This helped me loosen up a bit. My reactions now are a lot more real and I feel blessed to have a senior co-actor who is more like a friend and father figure to me.”

Anjali and Varun are one of the rarest father-daughter jodi who shares the same kind of bond both on and off-screen.

What do you think about this beautiful baap-beti jodi? Tell us in the comments.