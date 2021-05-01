Times Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma mesmerized fans by grooving to Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has more than three million followers on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. No doubt, she is one of the most popular star wives. The lady is known for her dance videos.

Dhanashree Verma Chahal has gained immense popularity for her dance videos. She is pretty active on social media and often shares her dance videos. She is a famous choreographer and her dance videos are a delight to watch. She had recently collaborated with popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The song has been winning the hearts of the audience.

While her social media page is full of dance videos wherein she can be seen showcasing her hip hop moves, she can also be seen grooving to Bollywood songs in some of her videos.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020. After getting engaged, they married on December 22. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.

