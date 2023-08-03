Tina Datta shares an empowering message on Women's Day, a fan says “Shalin ke saath shoot karo ek baar…”

MUMBAI : Popular Television actress Tina Datta made her mark with the role of Icha in the TV show Uttaran. The talented actress has lately been in the news for her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. She has been one of the top 9 contestants in the house. The actress is loved in the show and her fights as well as opinions very often make headlines.

On the occasion of International woman, Tina shared an empowering message for the ladies and also gave us a glimpse of her mesmerizing new photo shoot. She captioned the post, “It’s not particularly about a day, it’s about every time we gathered ourselves and stood up straight. After every chaos, when we exhibited calmness… As daughters, sisters, wives, mothers… Many roles and performing all of them with grace and dignity. Kudos to us!! Happy Women’s Day.”

Now, netizens have not left this opportunity to comment on Tina’s post. One user commented, “Love u and ur integrity and calmness”, another one wrote, “Please shalin ke sath shoot karno ek baar”, another one wrote, “Missing #shalina”. One user wrote, “Gorgeous pr shalin bhai kha hai.”



Looks like fans are missing Tina and Shalin’s chemistry that they created in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

