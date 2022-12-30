Tina Dutta speaks ill about Shehnaaz Gill and says she is very irritating and she needs to be loyal 

MUMBAI: Tina Dutta is a well-known name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in the show Uttran.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss and for her on-and-off relationship with Shalin.

The actress has survived so long in the show as she is playing the game and giving content to the show.

We came across a throwback video where one can see Tina Dutta talking ill about Shehnaaz Gill.

The video is from the days of Bigg Boss Season 13, where Shehnaaz was the contestant of the show and the favorite of all, but seems like Tina Dutta had some other take on it.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t afford to travel to Mumbai from Kolkata)

In the video she was asked to say about Shehnaaz to which the actress said “ I feel she is very annoying on the show she keeps flipping from one group to another as per her convenience. Sometimes she is in late actors Siddarth Shukla’s group and then sometimes in Rashami’s group”

She further said “If you don’t like it then don't it at least be loyal somewhere I just find her very irritating”

Well, seems like at that point Tina thought that she wouldn’t do Bigg Boss and hence she spoke ill about her because today she is doing the same thing in the house, sometimes Shalin, then MC group she is somewhere confused in the game.

What is your take on Tina Dutta as the player of the house?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Did you know that Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Tina Dutta was a part of THIS Iconic movie)