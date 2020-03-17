Tina Phillip bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

&TV's Laal Ishq.

We have exclusively learned that actress Tina Phillip will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq to be produced by Essel Vision Pvt. Ltd.

Tina has been a part of projects like Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Ek Bhram sarvagunna sampan.

We tried contacting Tina, but she remained unavailable for comment.

For the uninitiated, Tina is set to marry her fiancé in the month of April this year.

