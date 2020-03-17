News

Tina Phillip bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Mar 2020 02:17 PM

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq.

We have exclusively learned that actress Tina Phillip will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq to be produced by Essel Vision Pvt. Ltd.

Tina has been a part of projects like Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Ek Bhram sarvagunna sampan.

We tried contacting Tina, but she remained unavailable for comment.

For the uninitiated, Tina is set to marry her fiancé in the month of April this year.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Tina Phillip &TV Laal Ishq Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Zee Cine Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here