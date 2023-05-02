Tina on sorting out differences with Shalin post 'BB16': 'Don't think so'

Tina Datta, the latest contestant to be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, is in no mood to sort out differences with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot once the controversial show gets over.
MUMBAI : Tina Datta, the latest contestant to be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, is in no mood to sort out differences with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot once the controversial show gets over.

During the show's run, Tina and Shalin were seen getting very close. However, things took a turn when their 'situationship' was termed "fake" and it was said that Tina was playing around with Shalin to move ahead in the show.

Since the New Years' Eve episode, the two were seen distant and later were seen engaging in spats almost every single day.

IANS asked if Tina would like to sort her differences out once Shalin is out of the show, and pat came the reply: "I dont think so I would want to do that."

Does she hold the Colors show and Shalin accountable for her "negative" image in the real world? Tina said that she does not blame anyone.

Tina added: "I have never done that inside the house and I am not going to do that outside the house well. Had I not been friends with him things would have been better with me for sure."

"I have made a certain amount of mistakes inside the house because I am not miss perfect and I did try to rectify those mistakes and move on."

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 12:30

