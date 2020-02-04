News

Tinaa Dattaa hones a difficult Yoga asana; her dedication will MOTIVATE you

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
04 Feb 2020 11:35 AM

MUMBAI: Yoga is not just popular in India but throughout the world. The benefits of yoga are immense, but most importantly it is known for improving one’s concentration. If you want to hone your yoga postures but are still lacking the motivation, you must check out popular television actress Tinaa Dattaa’s latest Instagram post. The lady is nailing it in the pictures. 

In her latest Instagram pictures, Tinaa can be seen doing a Yoga asana. She worked hard with full focus to perfect this difficult Yoga posture. In her caption, she mentioned how she learnt this posture from her teacher. Her dedication will certainly motivate you. 

She wrote beside the pictures, “Performing an arm balance takes 100% of your focus, and 100% of your strength. I learned this posture from my teacher, Brent Goble, after 3 days. The posture is only the final product of a hard learning curve, but the real nectar came from the journey. So much I learned about how my body works and what it’s capable of if I just follow the steps, breathe, and push myself beyond my comfort zone. Kagasana - “Crow” pose - the first of many many more to come.” 

Check out her post right here.

View this post on Instagram

Performing an arm balance takes 100% of your focus, and 100% of your strength. I learned this posture from my teacher, Brent Goble, after 3 days. The posture is only the final product of a hard learning curve, but the real nectar came from the journey. So much I learned about how my body works and what it’s capable of if I just follow the steps, breathe, and push myself beyond my comfort zone. Kagasana - “Crow” pose - the first of many many more to come. @peaceofblueyoga @ibrentgoble

A post shared by

Are you feeling inspired by Tinaa’s pictures? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

On the professional front, Tinaa became popular by essaying the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was also seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani wherein she essayed the role of Dhamini. She is also known for her acting in Balaji Telefilms’ supernatural series, Daayan.

Tags > Tinaa Dattaa, Uttaran, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Dhamini, Balaji Telefilms, Daayan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A...

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A Leg Season 2
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here