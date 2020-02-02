News

Tinaa Dattaa is killing it in a side slit black dress

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: There is a saying, ‘When in doubt, wear black.’ Black will probably never go out of fashion and now, here we have Tinaa Dattaa acing the black outfit game in style. 

Yes, Tinaa has shared a stylish look of hers. As mentioned above, she wore a side slit black dress and teamed it up with a pair of cool shoes. She also wore shades and looked glamorous. Tinaa nailed the look and posed like a diva. You can certainly try this outfit when you are out with your girl gang or your beau. 

Check out her look below. 

View this post on Instagram

Did you like Tinaa Dattaa’s look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

On the professional front, Tinaa became popular by essaying the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was also seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani wherein she essayed the role of Dhamini. She is also known for her acting in BalajiTelefilms’ supernatural series, Daayan. 

