Tinaa Dattaa spots Rashami Desai near a chaat corner amid lockdown; find out the twist in the tale

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is currently seen as Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4.

The actress has been spending most of her time on social media amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. She is cooking, cleaning, getting creative and most importantly making time for her family and fans. While we all know that the stay-at-home orders are getting difficult, but it looks like we're soon making through it. Ever since Rashami stepped out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, there's hardly been a day that she does not share her whereabouts with her fans.

While we all know staying in self-isolation is the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19, what if we tell you Rashami was recently seen at a chaat shop. Yes, her Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa spotted her at a chat corner. Well, fret not! Rashami is not breaking any rules, there's an interesting twist to this spotting scenario. Well, Tinaa spotted Rashami's advertisement poster near a chat corner in Mumbai amid the lockdown.

Tinaa took to Instagram handle to share this unique spotting of her dear friend Rashami. With it, Tina wrote, 'Spotted Miss Rashami Desai.' The diva loved Tinaa's sweet gesture and re-posted her story on IG and thanked her for her kind gesture.

Take a look at Tina's post here:

