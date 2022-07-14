Tit-for-Tat! Aneri Vajani gives a befitting reply to the trolls who mocked the Anupamaa actress for her body type

Aneri Vajani who was last seen in Anupamaa is currently being doing stunts in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 11:31
Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani who is currently being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the popular names in the industry. She was previously seen in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa. Aneri has delivered great content, entertaining the masses, however, the actress has been subjected to brutal trolling online due to her slim fit. Now the Beyhadh actress lashed out the body-shamers.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: I don’t know if I would do another reality show or not as I am an actor and love to play challenging roles and that is what I am looking forward to doing: Aneri Vajani

Aneri is unfazed by the brutal trolling online and instead she often slams them saying that the grapes are sour and they should look at themselves. Aneri Vajani said that everyone is different and has different body types. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress said that she has tried very hard and has worked very hard to let her work speak and not her body. The actress believes that mocking someone for eating too much is as bad as telling someone that he/she is too thin or asking them to eat up.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Aneri Vajani and Pratik Sehajpal spotted in the city; check out what they were up to

She further asserted that she is blessed with a body for which she doesn't have to slog in the gym for hours to lose weight. And even if she wants to gain weight, it's not an issue for her.

"Being slim and being unfit are two different things. I am slim but I am not unfit," she was quoted saying.

Credit: BollywoodLife


 

TellyChakkar Television Anupamaa Aneri Vajani Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Beyhadh Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Pavitra Bhagya Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 11:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat hai: Dipika Kakkar cooks 6 kgs of Biryani for the cast and crew of Shoiab’s new show
MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is major fitness freak and these pictures are the proof
MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in B Town, we have seen...
SHOCKING! This is what happened when Kanika Mann chose Mr. Faisu over Rajiv Adatia on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season. Ace filmmaker Rohit...
Must Read! Mallika Sherawat surfaces headlines for her remarks on Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan
MUMBAI: Mallika Sherawat, who is getting ready for the upcoming release 'RK/RKAY', made headlines on Wednesday for her...
Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
HOT Update! Lock Upp fame Sara Khan is rumoured to be in relationship post separation from Ali Merchant
MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Sara Khan is rumored to have been dating Shantanu Raje, a pilot post her separation from...
Recent Stories
kareena
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is major fitness freak and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video