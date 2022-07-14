Tit-for-Tat! Aneri Vajani gives a befitting reply to the trolls who mocked the Anupamaa actress for her body type

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani who is currently being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the popular names in the industry. She was previously seen in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa. Aneri has delivered great content, entertaining the masses, however, the actress has been subjected to brutal trolling online due to her slim fit. Now the Beyhadh actress lashed out the body-shamers.

Aneri is unfazed by the brutal trolling online and instead she often slams them saying that the grapes are sour and they should look at themselves. Aneri Vajani said that everyone is different and has different body types. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress said that she has tried very hard and has worked very hard to let her work speak and not her body. The actress believes that mocking someone for eating too much is as bad as telling someone that he/she is too thin or asking them to eat up.

She further asserted that she is blessed with a body for which she doesn't have to slog in the gym for hours to lose weight. And even if she wants to gain weight, it's not an issue for her.

"Being slim and being unfit are two different things. I am slim but I am not unfit," she was quoted saying.

Credit: BollywoodLife



