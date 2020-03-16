Tit-for-Tat! Divyanka Tripathi has a befitting reply to the trolls for fat shaming her, see post

MUMBAI: Actress Divyanka Tripathi took to social media to address trolls calling her ‘fat’ and body shaming her on the social media platform. Sharing a dance video, wearing neon activewear, Divyanka wrote in a caption about how she felt compelled to address the online trolls.

She came across comments body shaming her and also asking if she’s pregnant. Divyanka strongly addressed the trolls and mentioned further, “I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED.”

And here’s how she chose to deal with the trolls, “BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly...in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I'm devilish!”

Several friends and fans applauded her for slamming trolls. Divyanka’s on-screen daughter from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Ruhanika Dhawan replied, “You go girll you’re a beautiful and inspiring.”

Good friend Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “That's the way baby people who love you don't need an explanation. Just be yourself and be Happy.” Divyanka voices her opinions and views actively on social media.

Credit: ETimes