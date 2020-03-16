Tit-for-Tat! Divyanka Tripathi has a befitting reply to the trolls for fat shaming her, see post

Divyanka Tripathi is a television actress and has worked in several television including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is married to co-actor Vivek Dahiya

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 14:35
Tit-for-Tat! Divyanka Tripathi has a befitting reply to the trolls for fat shaming her, see post

MUMBAI: Actress Divyanka Tripathi took to social media to address trolls calling her ‘fat’ and body shaming her on the social media platform. Sharing a dance video, wearing neon activewear, Divyanka wrote in a caption about how she felt compelled to address the online trolls.

Also Read: TRAVEL DIARIES! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya set major couple goals while ENJOYING the Maldivian ocean

She came across comments body shaming her and also asking if she’s pregnant. Divyanka strongly addressed the trolls and mentioned further, “I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED.”

And here’s how she chose to deal with the trolls, “BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly...in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I'm devilish!”

Also Read: WOW! Power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya has a Maldivian anniversary celebrations and the pictures are simply heartwarming

Several friends and fans applauded her for slamming trolls. Divyanka’s on-screen daughter from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Ruhanika Dhawan replied, “You go girll you’re a beautiful and inspiring.”

Good friend Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “That's the way baby people who love you don't need an explanation. Just be yourself and be Happy.” Divyanka voices her opinions and views actively on social media.

Credit: ETimes

Television Divyanka Tripathi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Khatron Ke Khiladi Banoo Main Teri Dulhann Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Nach Baliye Chintu Chinki Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahbad Wale TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 14:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Zee TV actor Neeharika Roy from Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opens about her love for Mumbai rains, their interesting Monsoon traditions, fun-filled memories and much more
MUMBAI: Monsoon is a season that everyone enjoys to the fullest. Be it going for long drives or feasting on pakodas or...
Unbelievable! Indore Residents take THIS drastic step after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot goes viral
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot spread like wildfire on social media. Some people loved it, and since it’s...
Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!
MUMBAI: The leading lady of B-town, Kriti Sanon is always a hot topic through the year as she is constantly working,...
From treks to long drives and street food feasts, the cast of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is having a gala time in Karjat during this Monsoon season
MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Disheartening! Shreya and Vaibhav separated forever
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
#MaAn Goals! Anupamaa and Anuj's tea party spells mature love BOLD AND CLEAR to the fans
Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!
Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!
Latest Video